/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Stapleton
17 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,255
553 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eltingville
1 Unit Available
4444 Hylan Blvd.
4444 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,399
750 sqft
This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Bulls Head
1 Unit Available
170 Amsterdam Ave
170 Amsterdam Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,294
690 sqft
$5294 1 bedroom in Lincoln Center! Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment with custom solar shades, floor to ceiling windows, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This apartment faces West.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
19 Perona Lane
19 Perona Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2290 sqft
20166H-1 GOOD SIZE BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO. STREET PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES. CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
17 Hickory Avenue
17 Hickory Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this private four family home on a quiet street off Hylan Blvd. and near Steuben Street. This one bedroom unit is in the midst of a total renovation. It sits on the 2nd floor and just five steps up.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
922 Rathbun Avenue
922 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2874 sqft
Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Park
1 Unit Available
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 Date Available May 1 Listing Price $5,175 Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom Lease Term 12 months - 24 months Pet Policy Pets Allowed Laundry in
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
St. George
1 Unit Available
36 Hamilton Ave, #6G
36 Hamilton Ave, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Cute and well kept 1 br apt convenient to public transportation (buses, SI Ferry) and shopping areas. Features hardwood floors, tile in kitchen & bath. Enjoy water views. Laundry facilities in the building. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
17 Spruce Lane
17 Spruce Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
One bedroom,1 bath apartment on level 1. No smoking, No pets, No alcohol. The owner pays for water only, tenant pays for gas and electricity. One month real estate fee. Owner-occupied
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
162 Avenue C 34
162 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237784 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
21 KELLY PARKWAY
21 Kelly Parkway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 2 family house with separate utilities. No pets & no smoking in the apartment. Owner requires proof of income, credit/background check and previous landlord reference.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStaten Island 3 BedroomsStaten Island Apartments with BalconyStaten Island Apartments with Garage
Staten Island Apartments with GymStaten Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStaten Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStaten Island Apartments with ParkingStaten Island Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ