/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Annadale
20 Allen Place 2 fl
20 Allen Place, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652 Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
New Dorp Beach
67 Cedar Grove Avenue
67 Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1693 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 bath Home for rent. Hardwood floors, plenty of closets, Washer & Dryer hoop up and Parking. Balconies that offer beautiful ocean views. The master bedroom has its own private 3/4 bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
168 Slater Boulevard
168 Slater Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
20205H-THIS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN DONGAN HILLS (STATEN ISLAND) WITH 1 1/2 BATHROOMS. CLOSE TO HYLAN BLVD, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. RENTAL UNIT COMES WITH DRIVEWAY AND BUILT-IN GARAGE FOR 1 CAR. WASHER/DRYER IS INCLUDED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
35 Floyd Street
35 Floyd Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1680 sqft
20249H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF STORAGE, NEW WASHER/DRYER IN BUILDING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Kills
80 Luke Court
80 Luke Court, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Bright two bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Apartment features washer/dryer, central AC, ceiling fans and driveway for parking. No pets and no smoking!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westerleigh
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
Contact for Availability
St. George
90 Bay Street Landing
90 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at the ACCOLADE located within the BAY STREET LANDING gated and secured community of renovated warehouse buildings with high ceilings. This 900 sq ft open loft studio can be converted into a lovely one bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Park
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 • Date Available May 1 • Listing Price $5,175 • Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom • Lease Term 12 months - 24 months • Pet Policy Pets Allowed •
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Kills
33 Corona Avenue
33 Corona Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS CLASSY AND STYLISH WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL WITH ENTERTAINER'S YARD INCLUDES FURNITURE, AND PARKING, BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER , GREAT DEAL WITH ALL YOUR UTILITIES PAID BY LANDLORD. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Grasmere
75 Piedmont Ave
75 Piedmont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
990 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom apt in a detached high ranch house near VZN Bridge, SIUH, all local and express buses, shopping, schools, and famous S.I. boardwalk. Washer and dryer inclusive. Recently renovated, and painted. Hardwood floors all around.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2192 sqft
Semi attached 3 bedroom home, two levels in great condition. Well kept.Hardwood floors,granite countertop, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway and backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bulls Head
170 Amsterdam Ave
170 Amsterdam Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,294
690 sqft
$5294 1 bedroom in Lincoln Center! Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment with custom solar shades, floor to ceiling windows, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This apartment faces West.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
218 Bond St 2
218 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Quiet enjoyment - Property Id: 315210 Beautiful large 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Livingroom, dining room, and extra-large kitchen in a quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes to Jersey Garden shopping mall, 15 minutes into New York.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling fans and so
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Elizabeth Port
325 Pine Street
325 Pine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Elizabeth. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
54 NEWMAN AVE
54 Newman Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful, sun-filled, and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, a few blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the master bedroom. Central air, hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
9 EAST 10TH ST
9 East 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY UPDATED VERY LARGE 2BR ! Beautiful 2 Family home in Bayonne. Newly updated kitchen with New Stove and granite counter tops. nature lights throughout the apartment.
Similar Pages
Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStaten Island 3 BedroomsStaten Island Apartments with BalconyStaten Island Apartments with Garage
Staten Island Apartments with GymStaten Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStaten Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStaten Island Apartments with ParkingStaten Island Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ