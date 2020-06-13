Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY with balcony

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
New Springville
1 Unit Available
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Emerson Hill
1 Unit Available
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2310 sqft
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
59 Gibson Avenue
59 Gibson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Very large One Bedroom Rental on a beautiful tree-lined street in private home. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Enclosed Front Porch, hardwood flooring, Owner pays heat. Tenant only pays gas for stove and electric.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
New Dorp Beach
1 Unit Available
67 Cedar Grove Avenue
67 Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1693 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 bath Home for rent. Hardwood floors, plenty of closets, Washer & Dryer hoop up and Parking. Balconies that offer beautiful ocean views. The master bedroom has its own private 3/4 bath.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
245 Ada Drive
245 Ada Drive, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2121 sqft
20152H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. FOR RENT ON 2ND FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN LAYOUT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROM, KITCHEN, ACCESS TO BALCONY FROM DINING ROOM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
246 Elm Street
246 Elm Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1566 sqft
LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED. 3/4 BEDROOM, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BALCONY, USE OF YARD AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mariners Harbor
1 Unit Available
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
St. George
1 Unit Available
71 Corson Avenue
71 Corson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Staten Island Tompkinsville. Approx 900 sq. ft 2 bedroom apartment with eat in Kitchen, large pantry and plenty of space for cooking. The apartment has a large open livingroom and diningroom, entry foyer office and front outdoor porch.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
45 North Street
45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161 Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
68 GARRETSON AVE
68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
City Guide for Staten Island, NY

"The news said that Staten Island is the 'Forgotten Borough' how can you forget over a half of million families. Shaolin Wu-Tang Worldwide..." - Tweet by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan

Locals may lament their home being referred to as "the forgotten borough," since the other four eat up a lot of attention, but Staten Island is definitely one of the "Fearsome Fivesome" of the great New York City. The island ranks as the third-largest borough in square mileage, but the smallest in population -- which is kind of mind-boggling, since it's home to about half a million people. But what's a borough, anyway? Basically, it's a city and a county at the same time. Several states have them but New York's version grew from a combination of the city and county governmental structures that were in place in the latter part of the 19th century. Staten Island lies in the southwest part of the city and is nearly surrounded by New Jersey, except for its northeast corner, which is linked to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Staten Island is also close to Newark Liberty International Airport and sits at the mouth of the Hudson River as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. With water views and legendary dining and entertainment options readily accessible, you may wonder why haven't started your search for apartments in Staten Island yet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Staten Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Staten Island, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Staten Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

