2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:51 PM
748 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Prince's Bay
1 Unit Available
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Liberty State Park
17 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Constable Hook
29 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
14 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1240 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Elmora
7 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greenville
23 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pamrapo
67 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
747 Grand St 406
747 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
765 sqft
747 GRAND STREET, UNIT 406, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 295733 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! Just 2 minutes walk to a 24/7 bus stop on Grand St & Arlington Ave, just a 20
