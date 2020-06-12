/
3 bedroom apartments
225 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
Great Kills
262 Lamoka Avenue
262 Lamoka Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Heights
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westerleigh
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tompkinsville
26 Pine St
26 Pine Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
26 Pine St - Property Id: 265201 Newly renovated 3 bedroom on 2nd floor of private house available for rent. One month security deposit and first month rent required.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Graniteville
64 Ludwig lane
64 Ludwig Lane, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 sqft
House close to Goethals bridge and easy transportation to Manhattan. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living and Dining, Kitchen with Family Living area, Laundry, Garage and large backyard in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elm Park
254 Charles Avenue
254 Charles Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Beautiful & Newly Renovated 4/5 bedroom apartment in Trendy Staten Island Neighborhood!!!! Home has 5 Bedrooms or can be used as a huge walk in closet for the master! All stainless steel appliances including brand new dishwasher!!!! Don't wait!!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Great Kills
29 Cardinal Lane
29 Cardinal Lane, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
20132H-THIS TWO LEVEL EXTRA LARGE 3-BEDROOM RENTAL UNIT IS NEARBY THE SILVER PLAZA. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BAY TERRACE TRAIN STATION. TENANT IS ABLE TO ENJOY THE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL AND TENNIS COURT FREE OF CHARGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
168 Slater Boulevard
168 Slater Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
20205H-THIS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN DONGAN HILLS (STATEN ISLAND) WITH 1 1/2 BATHROOMS. CLOSE TO HYLAN BLVD, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. RENTAL UNIT COMES WITH DRIVEWAY AND BUILT-IN GARAGE FOR 1 CAR. WASHER/DRYER IS INCLUDED.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosebank
1288 Bay Street
1288 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1508 sqft
19663H-Brand new house built in 2018. Unit 2 locates on the 2nd floor. Featuring 3 Large Size Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom. 1500 Building Sqft. In-unit washer & dryer. Hardwood floor. Central A/C and heat. Convenient to all. Must see!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Dorp
171 Reno Avenue
171 Reno Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2230 sqft
Bright and Airy 3 bedroom - 2nd floor apartment; renovated kitchen, freshly painted with oak floors throughout. No refrigerator, no dishwasher and no use of yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tottenville
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Graniteville
245 Ada Drive
245 Ada Drive, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2121 sqft
20152H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. FOR RENT ON 2ND FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN LAYOUT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROM, KITCHEN, ACCESS TO BALCONY FROM DINING ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oakwood
493 Amherst Avenue
493 Amherst Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2496 sqft
20165H-3 LARGE SIZE BEDROOMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSETS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER. VERY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO HYLAN BLVD. EASY PARKING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Annadale
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Springville
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Brighton
106 Bement Avenue
106 Bement Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2nd floor/Attic- Brand new gut renovated 4 bed 2 Full baths apartment for rent close to transportation, restaurants and Richmond University Hospital. Beautiful tree lined block with plenty of parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dongan Hills
124 Seaview Avenue
124 Seaview Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2358 sqft
20151H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM 2 LEVEL APT. 1.5 BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM KITCHEN, STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. SHORT DISTANCE TO TRAIN, BUSES AND SHOPPING.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Manor Heights
58 Graves Street
58 Graves Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1128 sqft
Oversized 3 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors , professionally painted, custom kitchen cabinets. Close to transportation and shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westerleigh
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Brighton
246 Elm Street
246 Elm Street, Staten Island, NY
LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED. 3/4 BEDROOM, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BALCONY, USE OF YARD AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Brighton
70 Van Burren Street
70 Van Buren Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedroom with 1 bath, close to transportation. Minutes away from the Staten Island Ferry and empire outlets. A commuters dream!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Dorp Beach
67 Cedar Grove Avenue
67 Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1693 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 bath Home for rent. Hardwood floors, plenty of closets, Washer & Dryer hoop up and Parking. Balconies that offer beautiful ocean views. The master bedroom has its own private 3/4 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westerleigh
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Emerson Hill
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.
