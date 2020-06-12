/
2 bedroom apartments
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
$
Stapleton
18 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
773 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.
Grasmere
1 Unit Available
75 Piedmont Ave
75 Piedmont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
990 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom apt in a detached high ranch house near VZN Bridge, SIUH, all local and express buses, shopping, schools, and famous S.I. boardwalk. Washer and dryer inclusive. Recently renovated, and painted. Hardwood floors all around.
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
80 Luke Court
80 Luke Court, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Bright two bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Apartment features washer/dryer, central AC, ceiling fans and driveway for parking. No pets and no smoking!
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
109 Gibson Avenue
109 Gibson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2156 sqft
Beautiful and airy two extra-large bedroom apartment on the first floor with central air, master bedroom has a walk-in closet; eat-in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave; move in condition; no pets; non-smokers
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
664 Bay Street
664 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you.
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
3862 Hylan Boulevard
3862 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1600 sqft
Gorgeous large 2 bedroom apt, large closet, new kitchen w/granite stainless steel stove, hi hats, new bath, oak floors small storage in basement area. Apartment on 1st floor
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Prince's Bay
1 Unit Available
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
884 Castleton Avenue
884 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Impeccable 2-3 Bedroom apartment located on second floor, above professional office. Apartment has been completely renovated, with new kitchen and bath as well as hardwood floors and French doors.
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
St. George
1 Unit Available
71 Corson Avenue
71 Corson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Staten Island Tompkinsville. Approx 900 sq. ft 2 bedroom apartment with eat in Kitchen, large pantry and plenty of space for cooking. The apartment has a large open livingroom and diningroom, entry foyer office and front outdoor porch.
$
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Carteret
1 Unit Available
215 Pershing Ave
215 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
close to shopping,schools and transportation No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817398)
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
46 E 14th St 1
46 E 14th St, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
SPACIOUS RENOVATED 2 BR APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 194229 --NO BROKER FEE-- --FREE NETFLIX-- --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --SPACIOUS AND SUNNY-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --EASY PROCESS-- --SMALL PET
Carteret
1 Unit Available
2 carteret avenue
2 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
2 bedroom apartmant for rent available now call 1732 770 6044iP
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
53 LORD AVE
53 Lord Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
12 EAST 15TH ST
12 East 15th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated two-bedroom apartment available now! Only a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation going to NYC. This apartment features tons of sunlight, new appliances, and shared use of the backyard.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
267 BROADWAY
267 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1200 sq foot 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and porcelain floor tiles. Granite counter tops with stone back splash! 2 bedroom Hardwood floors throughout.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
304 BROADWAY
304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
753 sqft
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC.
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .
