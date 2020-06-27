All apartments in Staten Island
108 Parkinson Ave Avenue.
108 Parkinson Ave Avenue

108 Parkinson Avenue · (347) 892-0316
Location

108 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
Grasmere

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2d · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
GRASMERE, GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING .THE BUILDING OFFERS ONE PARKING SPOT .ONLY WATER INCLUDED . ALL THE OTHER UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have any available units?
108 Parkinson Ave Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Parkinson Ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue offers parking.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Parkinson Ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

