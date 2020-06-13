All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

97-45 Queens Boulevard

97-45 Queens Boulevard · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97-45 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit PH9 · Avail. now

$2,228

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Please note: This is a lease assignment. Lease is through 10/31/2020. There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term.*Welcome to The Countour in Rego Park - a penthouse studio in the heart of Queens. This sunny apartment features an updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), in-unit laundry, great natural light and has expansive unobstructed views. Not to mention the building itself offers a fully-furnished roof deck with grilling stations, an indoor lounge, gym, and playroom, and is pet-friendly. With Rego Park Plaza practically at your doorstep, plus all the boutiques, specialty shops, and Queens Center Mall right on Queens Boulevard, you'll never have to leave the neighborhood. However, if you do need to get to Manhattan, it's only 20 minutes away via the E, M, or R trains. Welcome Home!Link to video: https://vimeo.com/411514255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have any available units?
97-45 Queens Boulevard has a unit available for $2,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have?
Some of 97-45 Queens Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97-45 Queens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
97-45 Queens Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97-45 Queens Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 97-45 Queens Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 97-45 Queens Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97-45 Queens Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 97-45 Queens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 97-45 Queens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97-45 Queens Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 97-45 Queens Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 97-45 Queens Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
