97-45 Queens Boulevard

*Please note: This is a lease assignment. Lease is through 10/31/2020. There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term.*Welcome to The Countour in Rego Park - a penthouse studio in the heart of Queens. This sunny apartment features an updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), in-unit laundry, great natural light and has expansive unobstructed views. Not to mention the building itself offers a fully-furnished roof deck with grilling stations, an indoor lounge, gym, and playroom, and is pet-friendly. With Rego Park Plaza practically at your doorstep, plus all the boutiques, specialty shops, and Queens Center Mall right on Queens Boulevard, you'll never have to leave the neighborhood. However, if you do need to get to Manhattan, it's only 20 minutes away via the E, M, or R trains. Welcome Home!Link to video: https://vimeo.com/411514255