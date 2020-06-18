93-41 222nd street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Wow, this gem is not going to stay secret for long! HUGE 2Bed/1Bath for immediate occupancy, approximately 970 Sq Feet, with huge kitchen that can accommodate a dining table! Hardwood floors, unique Shower/Tub master bathroom. Two equal sized bedrooms, both easily fitting a KING sized bed and funiture. HUGE closet space! Amazing, quiet courtyard suitable for nighttime walks and relaxation! Short walk to LIRR Queens Village, ample street parking! Nearby shopping and grocery store options! - Live-in Super - Heat and hot water included. - 2nd Floor Walk-up (NO ELEVATOR) - Guarantors welcome!! - Unique situations welcome! - NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.This will not last! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing!*Broker fee applies, 1 month's rent.*All offers considered! Hillel391988