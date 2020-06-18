All apartments in Queens
93-41 222nd street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

93-41 222nd street

93-41 222nd Street · (347) 291-1761
Location

93-41 222nd Street, Queens, NY 11428
Queens Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Wow, this gem is not going to stay secret for long! HUGE 2Bed/1Bath for immediate occupancy, approximately 970 Sq Feet, with huge kitchen that can accommodate a dining table! Hardwood floors, unique Shower/Tub master bathroom. Two equal sized bedrooms, both easily fitting a KING sized bed and funiture. HUGE closet space! Amazing, quiet courtyard suitable for nighttime walks and relaxation! Short walk to LIRR Queens Village, ample street parking! Nearby shopping and grocery store options! - Live-in Super - Heat and hot water included. - 2nd Floor Walk-up (NO ELEVATOR) - Guarantors welcome!! - Unique situations welcome! - NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.This will not last! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing!*Broker fee applies, 1 month's rent.*All offers considered! Hillel391988

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93-41 222nd street have any available units?
93-41 222nd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 93-41 222nd street have?
Some of 93-41 222nd street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93-41 222nd street currently offering any rent specials?
93-41 222nd street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93-41 222nd street pet-friendly?
No, 93-41 222nd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 93-41 222nd street offer parking?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not offer parking.
Does 93-41 222nd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93-41 222nd street have a pool?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not have a pool.
Does 93-41 222nd street have accessible units?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not have accessible units.
Does 93-41 222nd street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93-41 222nd street have units with air conditioning?
No, 93-41 222nd street does not have units with air conditioning.
