89-16 69th Rd

Detached renovated single family house located at a quiet treeline street on a corner lot. The house has four levels. lower level(Basement- Kids playroom, Home office, 1 full bath). Ground Level ( Living room, formal Dinning room, Eat-in Kitchen with brand new appliances ) and half bath. 2nd Level (3 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath) . 3rd Level ( finished walk up Attic with plenty of storage space) . Private backyard is perfect for BBQ and family gathering. Bonus Room - 200 sqft Workout room with GYM floor tiles, LED ceiling light and a mirror set up . Zoned for PS 144. Four express bus lines to midtown Manhattan are within 5 minutes walking distance. local Train EFRM and LIRR on 71st Ave . Austin Street Shops & Restaurants .