All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 89-16 69th Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
89-16 69th Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:57 AM

89-16 69th Rd

89-16 69th Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

89-16 69th Road, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Detached renovated single family house located at a quiet treeline street on a corner lot. The house has four levels. lower level(Basement- Kids playroom, Home office, 1 full bath). Ground Level ( Living room, formal Dinning room, Eat-in Kitchen with brand new appliances ) and half bath. 2nd Level (3 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath) . 3rd Level ( finished walk up Attic with plenty of storage space) . Private backyard is perfect for BBQ and family gathering. Bonus Room - 200 sqft Workout room with GYM floor tiles, LED ceiling light and a mirror set up . Zoned for PS 144. Four express bus lines to midtown Manhattan are within 5 minutes walking distance. local Train EFRM and LIRR on 71st Ave . Austin Street Shops & Restaurants .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89-16 69th Rd have any available units?
89-16 69th Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89-16 69th Rd have?
Some of 89-16 69th Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89-16 69th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
89-16 69th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89-16 69th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 89-16 69th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 89-16 69th Rd offer parking?
No, 89-16 69th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 89-16 69th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89-16 69th Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89-16 69th Rd have a pool?
No, 89-16 69th Rd does not have a pool.
Does 89-16 69th Rd have accessible units?
No, 89-16 69th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 89-16 69th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89-16 69th Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 89-16 69th Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 89-16 69th Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 89-16 69th Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lefferts House
83-15 Lefferts Boulevard
Queens, NY 11415
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 Bedroom ApartmentsQueens 2 Bedroom Apartments
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Apartments
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity