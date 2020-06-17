All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

87-09 32nd Avenue

87-09 32nd Avenue · (347) 653-1328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87-09 32nd Avenue, Queens, NY 11369
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Newly renovated apartment with a new kitchen cabinets including a new stove and hardwood floors in each bedroom.

Proof of income (2 years of income taxes) and credit score (Creditkarma) needed.

Transportation: Close to three different bus routes, the Q66, Q49, @33. Also about a 10 minute walking distance to the 7 train line and 15 minutes away from major transportation hub- Roosevelt Ave train stop for the E, R, M, F, and 7 train lines.

Schools: The apartment is also within walking distance to the elementary school for those with small children. There is also a Junior High School about 10 blocks away.

Playgrounds/Parks: There are two local parts: both within walking distance from the apartment. One behind the elementary school and the other located on 85th street and 30th Ave.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/queens-ny?lid=12910524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have any available units?
87-09 32nd Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87-09 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 87-09 32nd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87-09 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87-09 32nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87-09 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87-09 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 87-09 32nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
