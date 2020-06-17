87-09 32nd Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated apartment with a new kitchen cabinets including a new stove and hardwood floors in each bedroom.



Proof of income (2 years of income taxes) and credit score (Creditkarma) needed.



Transportation: Close to three different bus routes, the Q66, Q49, @33. Also about a 10 minute walking distance to the 7 train line and 15 minutes away from major transportation hub- Roosevelt Ave train stop for the E, R, M, F, and 7 train lines.



Schools: The apartment is also within walking distance to the elementary school for those with small children. There is also a Junior High School about 10 blocks away.



Playgrounds/Parks: There are two local parts: both within walking distance from the apartment. One behind the elementary school and the other located on 85th street and 30th Ave.



No Pets Allowed



