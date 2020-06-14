Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

Virtual Tour Available Upon Request



One Month Free ($3483 net, $3800 gross)



Welcome to 779 Wyckoff Ave



Experience modern luxury in Ridgewood



779 Wyckoff Avenue is a beautifully restored five-story elevator situated on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood, only two blocks from the L/M trains at Myrtle-Wyckoff.



Residents have exclusive access to a fitness room, second-floor outdoor terrace, and laundry room. There are also options for additional storage and parking available. All of the one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, heated towel racks in the bathroom, mirror vanities, bathtubs, and individually controlled heating and A/C units.



This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a spacious layout, lots of light, PTEC air conditioning, and huge bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stone countertops, and designer cabinets. This spacious living room can easily accommodate your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! This apartment also features King and Queen size bedrooms.



Live on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood, only two blocks from the L/M at Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave and conveniently located to major bus services such as B13, B26, B52, B54, Q55, and Q58. Surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Palomas, Rudys Pastry Shop, Brooklyn Barista, Starbucks, Julias Beer and Wine Bar, Dromedary Urban Tiki Bar, Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Lucys Vietnamese Kitchen and so much more! There is a supermarket across the street and The Ridgewood Farm Market is nearby. Planet Fitness is also in the neighborhood.



*Advertising Net Effective Rent ($3483 net, $3800 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 12-month lease.