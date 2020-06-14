All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
779 Wyckoff Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

779 Wyckoff Ave

779 Wyckoff Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

779 Wyckoff Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$3,483

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Virtual Tour Available Upon Request

One Month Free ($3483 net, $3800 gross)

Welcome to 779 Wyckoff Ave

Experience modern luxury in Ridgewood

779 Wyckoff Avenue is a beautifully restored five-story elevator situated on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood, only two blocks from the L/M trains at Myrtle-Wyckoff.

Residents have exclusive access to a fitness room, second-floor outdoor terrace, and laundry room. There are also options for additional storage and parking available. All of the one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, heated towel racks in the bathroom, mirror vanities, bathtubs, and individually controlled heating and A/C units.

This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a spacious layout, lots of light, PTEC air conditioning, and huge bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stone countertops, and designer cabinets. This spacious living room can easily accommodate your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! This apartment also features King and Queen size bedrooms.

Live on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood, only two blocks from the L/M at Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave and conveniently located to major bus services such as B13, B26, B52, B54, Q55, and Q58. Surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Palomas, Rudys Pastry Shop, Brooklyn Barista, Starbucks, Julias Beer and Wine Bar, Dromedary Urban Tiki Bar, Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Lucys Vietnamese Kitchen and so much more! There is a supermarket across the street and The Ridgewood Farm Market is nearby. Planet Fitness is also in the neighborhood.

*Advertising Net Effective Rent ($3483 net, $3800 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have any available units?
779 Wyckoff Ave has a unit available for $3,483 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 779 Wyckoff Ave have?
Some of 779 Wyckoff Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Wyckoff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
779 Wyckoff Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Wyckoff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 779 Wyckoff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 779 Wyckoff Ave does offer parking.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Wyckoff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have a pool?
No, 779 Wyckoff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have accessible units?
No, 779 Wyckoff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 Wyckoff Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Wyckoff Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 779 Wyckoff Ave has units with air conditioning.
