Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

75-25 153rd Street

75-25 153rd Street · (718) 444-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-25 153rd Street, Queens, NY 11367
Kew Gardens Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 436 · Avail. now

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
1 bed 1 bath in Kew Gardens HillsNorth facing.Open kitchenStainless steel appliances, granite counter topsDishwasher, gas range and microwaveTiled bath, full bathAmenities;24/7 conciergeElevatorComplimentary shuttle to and from the E/F Union Turnpike Station / Kew Gardens stopAssigned indoor parking ( fee)Fitness Center4 rooftop terracesGame RoomLibrary/Business CenterIndoor playroomOutdoor playgroundsDog ParkBike storage Room ( fee)Perched on a rolling hill surrounded by lush green lawns in the heart of Queens, The Opal is an amenity-filled luxury escape designed for ultimate in urban comfort and convenience. Surrounded by pristine landscaping, a blooming common courtyard, and driveway that unfolds like a red carpet, this towering development offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom rental residences that are true examples of precision style and world-class hospitality.Photos of actual unitGross rent $2380.50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-25 153rd Street have any available units?
75-25 153rd Street has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-25 153rd Street have?
Some of 75-25 153rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-25 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
75-25 153rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-25 153rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 75-25 153rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 75-25 153rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 75-25 153rd Street does offer parking.
Does 75-25 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75-25 153rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-25 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 75-25 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 75-25 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 75-25 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75-25 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-25 153rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-25 153rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 75-25 153rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
