75-25 153rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym dog park

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym game room parking playground bike storage garage

1 bed 1 bath in Kew Gardens HillsNorth facing.Open kitchenStainless steel appliances, granite counter topsDishwasher, gas range and microwaveTiled bath, full bathAmenities;24/7 conciergeElevatorComplimentary shuttle to and from the E/F Union Turnpike Station / Kew Gardens stopAssigned indoor parking ( fee)Fitness Center4 rooftop terracesGame RoomLibrary/Business CenterIndoor playroomOutdoor playgroundsDog ParkBike storage Room ( fee)Perched on a rolling hill surrounded by lush green lawns in the heart of Queens, The Opal is an amenity-filled luxury escape designed for ultimate in urban comfort and convenience. Surrounded by pristine landscaping, a blooming common courtyard, and driveway that unfolds like a red carpet, this towering development offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom rental residences that are true examples of precision style and world-class hospitality.Photos of actual unitGross rent $2380.50