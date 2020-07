Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

GUT RENOVATED WITH LOVE - ONE BEDROOM WITH MODERN OPEN GRANITE/SS KITCHEN. SPACIOUS ENTERTAINING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH MODERN OPEN FLOW. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET IN BEDROOM. LAUNDRY & GARAGE ON SITE (WAIT LIST). WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING CLOSE TO ALL COMMERCE AND TRANSPORT. ONE YEAR LEASE. 1ST FLOOR UNIT. N & W FACING WINDOWS. 3 SMALL STEPS UP FROM MAIN ENTRY. RAMP TO BASEMENT TO ELEVATOR. FEE 1 MONTH. SUBJECT TO COOP BOARD APPROVAL.