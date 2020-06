Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are looking for a person in our 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment!



Huge kitchen and living area

2 Full baths that are clean and renovated

Modern renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances and laundry

Great location near bars and restaurants

Minutes from the M Train Seneca stop and L Train which is about

20 minutes to Manhattan

Rooftop access and cheap price!



Please call text or email ASAP

Good Credit (695+) Guarantors are welcome

Proof of Income

Year lease



No broker fee!



