Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

**One Month Broker Fee Will Apply**Welcome to this gorgeous 1 Bedroom w/ Home Office located in Ridgewood. Apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with beautiful mahogany cabinets, granite countertop, and new white appliances. Apartment can easily be partitioned into a 2 bedroom. Luxury finished bathroom.*Heat & Hot Water Included *Pets okay case by case (*Separate Pet Fee will be Added*) *Near M & L TrainsContact Information-David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401651