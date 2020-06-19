5-26 47th Road

Amenities

Location, Location, Location- If you are looking for additional space by LIC's waterfront, you've just found the perfect apartment!



This Xtra Large 1208 sqft 2 Bedroom/2Bath is available for rent in the highly sought after 5SL Condominium, a full service Luxury Condominium 1 block from LIC's picture perfect waterfront.



Large windows line the wall for generous natural light. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this 2 bedroom an extra modern touch. The Master Bedroom has its very own walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The second bedroom is larger than most master bedrooms in other new developments in the area. Ultra convenient Bosch washer/dryer in the unit, as well as high-end stainless steel appliances and finishes including a dishwasher, microwave & open kitchen/dining area.



The full service building offers 24/7 Concierge, Live-in Resident Manager, Fitness Center, Children's Playroom, Bike Room, Cold Storage and a Beautiful Courtyard with commercial Grills for cookouts!



Steps to 7 train, waterfront parks, MoMA PS1, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and ferry service!



-Condo board approval with application fee required.

-1st Months Rent, 1 Month Security Deposit, 1 Month Broker fee



Sorry No Pets