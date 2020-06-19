All apartments in Queens
5-26 47th Road

5-26 47th Road · (646) 460-5311
Location

5-26 47th Road, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Location, Location, Location- If you are looking for additional space by LIC's waterfront, you've just found the perfect apartment!

This Xtra Large 1208 sqft 2 Bedroom/2Bath is available for rent in the highly sought after 5SL Condominium, a full service Luxury Condominium 1 block from LIC's picture perfect waterfront.

Large windows line the wall for generous natural light. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this 2 bedroom an extra modern touch. The Master Bedroom has its very own walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The second bedroom is larger than most master bedrooms in other new developments in the area. Ultra convenient Bosch washer/dryer in the unit, as well as high-end stainless steel appliances and finishes including a dishwasher, microwave & open kitchen/dining area.

The full service building offers 24/7 Concierge, Live-in Resident Manager, Fitness Center, Children's Playroom, Bike Room, Cold Storage and a Beautiful Courtyard with commercial Grills for cookouts!

Steps to 7 train, waterfront parks, MoMA PS1, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and ferry service!

-Condo board approval with application fee required.
-1st Months Rent, 1 Month Security Deposit, 1 Month Broker fee

Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5-26 47th Road have any available units?
5-26 47th Road has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5-26 47th Road have?
Some of 5-26 47th Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5-26 47th Road currently offering any rent specials?
5-26 47th Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5-26 47th Road pet-friendly?
No, 5-26 47th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 5-26 47th Road offer parking?
Yes, 5-26 47th Road does offer parking.
Does 5-26 47th Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5-26 47th Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5-26 47th Road have a pool?
No, 5-26 47th Road does not have a pool.
Does 5-26 47th Road have accessible units?
No, 5-26 47th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5-26 47th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5-26 47th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5-26 47th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5-26 47th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
