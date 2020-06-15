All apartments in Queens
44-72 11th Street

44-72 11th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1659152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44-72 11th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
LIC's Newest Address, BRAND NEW STUDIO , FULL SERVICE BUILDING, NO FEE & 1 MONTH FREE
Long Island City's newest luxury rental, places you right in the center of one of NYC's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods. Located less than 2 blocks from the 7, G, E & M trains at Court Square, The building makes commuting to the Manhattan, Brooklyn or Queens easy, quick and convenient. All apartment layouts all of which come complete with impeccably designed kitchens & baths, modern finishes, hardwood flooring and many with private outdoor space. With an amenity package that includes a virtual doorman, laundry facilities, full-equipped fitness center, resident rooftop with sweeping Skyline views, package room, bicycle storage

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-72 11th Street have any available units?
44-72 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 44-72 11th Street have?
Some of 44-72 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-72 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
44-72 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-72 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44-72 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 44-72 11th Street offer parking?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 44-72 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-72 11th Street have a pool?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 44-72 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44-72 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44-72 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-72 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
