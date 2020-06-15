44-72 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage

LIC's Newest Address, BRAND NEW STUDIO , FULL SERVICE BUILDING, NO FEE & 1 MONTH FREE

Long Island City's newest luxury rental, places you right in the center of one of NYC's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods. Located less than 2 blocks from the 7, G, E & M trains at Court Square, The building makes commuting to the Manhattan, Brooklyn or Queens easy, quick and convenient. All apartment layouts all of which come complete with impeccably designed kitchens & baths, modern finishes, hardwood flooring and many with private outdoor space. With an amenity package that includes a virtual doorman, laundry facilities, full-equipped fitness center, resident rooftop with sweeping Skyline views, package room, bicycle storage



