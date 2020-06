Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom apartment just minutes away from everything Astoria has to offer. This unit is on the 1st floor of a private home on quiet tree lined street. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors and large windows throughout. Two very large sized bedrooms with home office space and walk in closet. The bedrooms can fit up to Queen size beds comfortably. Fully tiled bath with deep soaking tub. Eat in kitchen equipped with new appliances and tons of cabinetry for all your storage needs. Separate dining room and Large living area that will fit couches along with additional furniture. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. ** INDOOR PARKING AVAILBLE FOR $250**This unit is located in the Heart of Astoria. Just 8 minutes to the R/M trains and just 15 minutes Away from midtown Manhattan. Very close to Steinway street. Supermarkets, bars, and restaurants all just minutes from your doorstep. Bouklis190858