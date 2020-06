Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing Deal!!Sorry no pets,Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment.New Floors, new bathroom, new appliances and freshly painted.Spacious and with a separate Living room, (enough space for a couch, furniture and TV.)Queen size bedroom with a closet.Top floor on a small 6 family well kept building,apartment is super bright plus has nice balcony.Heat and hot water included in the rent. Sterling6300