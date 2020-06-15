41-26 27th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

A corner two-bedroom residence in a great condo building located half a block from Queensboro Plaza station, which sits only one subway stop east of Manhattan. This beautiful unit offers soaring ceilings approaching heights of almost 10 and the chefs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and sleek custom cabinetry. A super spacious master bedroom features a nice private master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Private balcony that can be accessed through the living room and the second bedroom.



The washer and dryer in unit.



The building has a gym, storage rooms, bike rack, laundry room, and great common roof deck with spectacular city views.



Residents can choose from a variety of subway options only a half block away, including the 7, N, W, F, E, M and R trains. With quick service to all parts of Manhattan, the convenience of this location cannot be overstated.



Available immediately!