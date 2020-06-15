All apartments in Queens
41-26 27th Street

41-26 27th Street · (917) 603-2891
Location

41-26 27th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-H · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
A corner two-bedroom residence in a great condo building located half a block from Queensboro Plaza station, which sits only one subway stop east of Manhattan. This beautiful unit offers soaring ceilings approaching heights of almost 10 and the chefs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and sleek custom cabinetry. A super spacious master bedroom features a nice private master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Private balcony that can be accessed through the living room and the second bedroom.

The washer and dryer in unit.

The building has a gym, storage rooms, bike rack, laundry room, and great common roof deck with spectacular city views.

Residents can choose from a variety of subway options only a half block away, including the 7, N, W, F, E, M and R trains. With quick service to all parts of Manhattan, the convenience of this location cannot be overstated.

Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-26 27th Street have any available units?
41-26 27th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41-26 27th Street have?
Some of 41-26 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-26 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
41-26 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-26 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 41-26 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-26 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 41-26 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 41-26 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41-26 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-26 27th Street have a pool?
No, 41-26 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 41-26 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 41-26 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41-26 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41-26 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41-26 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-26 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
