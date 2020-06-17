41-02 28TH AVE.

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 1 BEDROOM apartment in the heart of Astoria. Located just steps away from 30th avenue this amazing unit has hardwood floors throughout, large windows that allow plenty of natural light in. There are 4 closets in total, and huge walk-in closet available. Kitchen is renovated and complete with up to date appliances. The large living space is big enough to fit your living room set and a dining room set there's tons of space. The king size bedroom is very spacious, and is comfortably fit your entire bedroom set. Also in the bedroom is the large balcony that overlooks 28th avenue and Steinway street. Don't miss out on this amazing unit in a prime Astoria location. All utilities included as well.Building is right next to the neighborhood grocery store, and close to all buses and subways, and to all the 30th avenue coffee shops and amazing restaurants.Please contact me today for a showing. Don't miss out on this amazing unit you wont regret it. Bouklis190484