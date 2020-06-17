All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 41-02 28TH AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
41-02 28TH AVE.
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:45 AM

41-02 28TH AVE.

41-02 28th Avenue · (347) 807-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

41-02 28th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to this beautiful 1 BEDROOM apartment in the heart of Astoria. Located just steps away from 30th avenue this amazing unit has hardwood floors throughout, large windows that allow plenty of natural light in. There are 4 closets in total, and huge walk-in closet available. Kitchen is renovated and complete with up to date appliances. The large living space is big enough to fit your living room set and a dining room set there's tons of space. The king size bedroom is very spacious, and is comfortably fit your entire bedroom set. Also in the bedroom is the large balcony that overlooks 28th avenue and Steinway street. Don't miss out on this amazing unit in a prime Astoria location. All utilities included as well.Building is right next to the neighborhood grocery store, and close to all buses and subways, and to all the 30th avenue coffee shops and amazing restaurants.Please contact me today for a showing. Don't miss out on this amazing unit you wont regret it. Bouklis190484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have any available units?
41-02 28TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 41-02 28TH AVE. have?
Some of 41-02 28TH AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-02 28TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
41-02 28TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-02 28TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41-02 28TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-02 28TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41-02 28TH AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity