40-33 UTOPIA PKWY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom | 1.5 Baths | $2975/mo Newly Renovated House in Bayside, Queens with Large LandscapedBackyard and Private DrivewayVirtual Tour Upon Request!Basement is separate and not includedWell maintained front lawn and large enclosed backyard, newly renovated detached single family house with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in Bayside, Queens. Just a short walk from the Port Washington line, Auburndale branch, LIRR - easy directcommute, just 25 minutes from Penn Station. Great school districts - frequently rated highest in the city, with some schools among best in state. Close to Bay Terrace shopping center and Bell Boulevard stores and restaurants.- Naturally well-lit with sunny windows- Hardwood floors- 6 spacious rooms in a duplex layout- Home office May be Tax Deductible!- Large kitchen with granite counter tops and direct access to driveway for groceries-Washer/dryer in unit- Well-maintained front lawn and backyard - including BBQ station for entertaining- Quiet neighbors and responsive local landlord- Long private driveway / enclosed garage also availablePlease email us for more information and to schedule a viewing livingny112759