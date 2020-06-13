All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

40-33 UTOPIA PKWY

40-33 Utopia Parkway · (516) 209-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40-33 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY 11358
Auburndale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom | 1.5 Baths | $2975/mo Newly Renovated House in Bayside, Queens with Large LandscapedBackyard and Private DrivewayVirtual Tour Upon Request!Basement is separate and not includedWell maintained front lawn and large enclosed backyard, newly renovated detached single family house with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in Bayside, Queens. Just a short walk from the Port Washington line, Auburndale branch, LIRR - easy directcommute, just 25 minutes from Penn Station. Great school districts - frequently rated highest in the city, with some schools among best in state. Close to Bay Terrace shopping center and Bell Boulevard stores and restaurants.- Naturally well-lit with sunny windows- Hardwood floors- 6 spacious rooms in a duplex layout- Home office May be Tax Deductible!- Large kitchen with granite counter tops and direct access to driveway for groceries-Washer/dryer in unit- Well-maintained front lawn and backyard - including BBQ station for entertaining- Quiet neighbors and responsive local landlord- Long private driveway / enclosed garage also availablePlease email us for more information and to schedule a viewing livingny112759

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have any available units?
40-33 UTOPIA PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have?
Some of 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
40-33 UTOPIA PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY does offer parking.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have a pool?
No, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have accessible units?
No, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40-33 UTOPIA PKWY has units with air conditioning.
