40-21 61st Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated rent controlled some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities rent controlled

video:youtube.com/watch?v=rL10eScvc_w



Sunny and spacious two bedroom apartment.

On second floor of a prewar building located in the middle of a quiet block.

Near everything.

Steps from groceries/pharmacies/food/retailers.

Less than two blocks from Bus/LIRR/Subway.

Approximately 15-20 minute commute to Manhattan.



video:youtube.com/watch?v=rL10eScvc_w

Clean and very well maintained.

Wood floors and good windows in every room.

Large queen sized bedrooms with good closet space.



Available immediately.

First months rent and one month security due upon signing of lease.

Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas,1st floor, rent stabilized building;

Sunny 2 bedroom apartment features hard wood floors, renovated bathroom.

eat in kitchen, good size living room.

Equal size bedrooms.



Great location, steps to the #7 train, Express stop, 10 min. to Midtown.

Shopping, restaurants etc. all within a couple of blocks.



Heat & hot water included.

Available April 1st 2015

Sorry, no pets