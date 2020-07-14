All apartments in Queens
40-21 61st Street

40-21 61st Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 638
Location

40-21 61st Street, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Sunny and spacious two bedroom apartment.
On second floor of a prewar building located in the middle of a quiet block.
Near everything.
Steps from groceries/pharmacies/food/retailers.
Less than two blocks from Bus/LIRR/Subway.
Approximately 15-20 minute commute to Manhattan.

Clean and very well maintained.
Wood floors and good windows in every room.
Large queen sized bedrooms with good closet space.

Available immediately.
First months rent and one month security due upon signing of lease.
Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas,1st floor, rent stabilized building;
Sunny 2 bedroom apartment features hard wood floors, renovated bathroom.
eat in kitchen, good size living room.
Equal size bedrooms.

Great location, steps to the #7 train, Express stop, 10 min. to Midtown.
Shopping, restaurants etc. all within a couple of blocks.

Heat & hot water included.
Available April 1st 2015
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

