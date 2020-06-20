All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

37-46 72nd Street

37-46 72nd Street · (917) 439-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37-46 72nd Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-G · Avail. now

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
ONE-OF-A-KIND 3 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE WITH HUGE 400 SQ FT PRIVATE SOUTH FACING TERRACE! Penthouse G is a Stunning, Brand New 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Boasting Bright & Sunny Triple Exposures!!

NOW OFFERING: 2 MONTHS FREE on a 16 Month Lease (1 Month Free & 1 Month OP) or 3 MONTHS FREE (2 Months Free & 1 Month OP) on a 24 Month Lease. Price Advertised is Net Effective. Also offering 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $5,375.

Introducing Roosevelt Parc a brand new, premier development in Jackson Heights, consisting of 154 luxurious residences and 40,000 square feet of amenities! Choose from several thoughtfully designed layouts, ranging from studios to 4 bedrooms, many with private outdoor space. Every home produces a distinguished vibe with sustainable wide-plank oak flooring, custom built closet systems, and thermal double-pane windows with solar shades featuring spectacular views of the NYC skyline! Immerse yourself in luxury with top-of-the-line finishes including stainless steel appliances, soft closing drawers, Italian cabinetry, glass backsplash, and stone countertops; plus oversized bathrooms featuring deep soaking tubs or glass-enclosed showers. All 2-4 bedrooms include in-unit Bosch Washers & Dryers.

Roosevelt Parc creates a cocoon of tranquility with an exterior of lush landscaping and private retreats, designed to enrich the lives of all who live here. Follow a 5,000 square foot landscaped garden to the front door. Once inside, relax by the fireplace at the Resident Rooftop Club showcasing panoramic City views, and stargaze from the outdoor rooftop Oculus. Workout in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or have a catered dinner party in the Club dining room. Endless amenities which include on-site indoor parking garage, children's playroom, yoga lawn, screening room, internet lounge, laundry room, bicycle storage, personal storage units, outdoor kitchens with grills, two landscaped roof decks and more.

The building is one block from the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue train station, serving the E, F, M,R, and 7 lines which can take you to Midtown Manhattan in only 15 minutes! Two blocks from three bus routes (Q33, Q47, and Select Bus Service 70), which provide direct service to LaGuardia Airport. Residents have convenient access to major highways including the BQE, Grand Central Parkway, and LIE. Live in the middle of all of the 'hidden gems' that are making Jackson Heights the City's hottest new restaurant scene, and some of the area's best shopping and entertainment including Blink Fitness, Elmhurst Hospital, Rite Aid, Downtown Natural Market, Starbucks, Jackson Diner, French Toast Bakery & many more. Roosevelt Parc embraces a new lifestyle focusing on a holistic environment, where serenity meets amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-46 72nd Street have any available units?
37-46 72nd Street has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37-46 72nd Street have?
Some of 37-46 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-46 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
37-46 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-46 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 37-46 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 37-46 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 37-46 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 37-46 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37-46 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-46 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 37-46 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 37-46 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 37-46 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37-46 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37-46 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37-46 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-46 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
