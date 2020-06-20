37-46 72nd Street

Amenities

ONE-OF-A-KIND 3 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE WITH HUGE 400 SQ FT PRIVATE SOUTH FACING TERRACE! Penthouse G is a Stunning, Brand New 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Boasting Bright & Sunny Triple Exposures!!



NOW OFFERING: 2 MONTHS FREE on a 16 Month Lease (1 Month Free & 1 Month OP) or 3 MONTHS FREE (2 Months Free & 1 Month OP) on a 24 Month Lease. Price Advertised is Net Effective. Also offering 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $5,375.



Introducing Roosevelt Parc a brand new, premier development in Jackson Heights, consisting of 154 luxurious residences and 40,000 square feet of amenities! Choose from several thoughtfully designed layouts, ranging from studios to 4 bedrooms, many with private outdoor space. Every home produces a distinguished vibe with sustainable wide-plank oak flooring, custom built closet systems, and thermal double-pane windows with solar shades featuring spectacular views of the NYC skyline! Immerse yourself in luxury with top-of-the-line finishes including stainless steel appliances, soft closing drawers, Italian cabinetry, glass backsplash, and stone countertops; plus oversized bathrooms featuring deep soaking tubs or glass-enclosed showers. All 2-4 bedrooms include in-unit Bosch Washers & Dryers.



Roosevelt Parc creates a cocoon of tranquility with an exterior of lush landscaping and private retreats, designed to enrich the lives of all who live here. Follow a 5,000 square foot landscaped garden to the front door. Once inside, relax by the fireplace at the Resident Rooftop Club showcasing panoramic City views, and stargaze from the outdoor rooftop Oculus. Workout in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or have a catered dinner party in the Club dining room. Endless amenities which include on-site indoor parking garage, children's playroom, yoga lawn, screening room, internet lounge, laundry room, bicycle storage, personal storage units, outdoor kitchens with grills, two landscaped roof decks and more.



The building is one block from the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue train station, serving the E, F, M,R, and 7 lines which can take you to Midtown Manhattan in only 15 minutes! Two blocks from three bus routes (Q33, Q47, and Select Bus Service 70), which provide direct service to LaGuardia Airport. Residents have convenient access to major highways including the BQE, Grand Central Parkway, and LIE. Live in the middle of all of the 'hidden gems' that are making Jackson Heights the City's hottest new restaurant scene, and some of the area's best shopping and entertainment including Blink Fitness, Elmhurst Hospital, Rite Aid, Downtown Natural Market, Starbucks, Jackson Diner, French Toast Bakery & many more. Roosevelt Parc embraces a new lifestyle focusing on a holistic environment, where serenity meets amenities!