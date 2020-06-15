37-14 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Studio Apartment Available July 1st in LIC!



This unit features hardwood floors and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows which flood the unit with natural light. The kitchen comes equipped with White Quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. The oversized bathroom features both white subway and porcelain tiles with Danze fixtures. With abundant sunlight and open views, this spacious layout is a must-see.



Ideally located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in NYC, LIC is a burgeoning neighborhood known for its vibrant mix of residents, businesses, and landmark spots. LIC has a strong art presence with many galleries and TV/movie studios including MoMA PS1. The M and R trains are also conveniently located right at your front door, making a commute to Manhattan only two quick stops away. Thanks to its diverse entertainment and dining options, as well as its gorgeous waterfront line, LIC is a top-choice neighborhood that never lacks excitement.



Main entrance for this building 37-26 36th st.



-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.



