Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

37-14 36th Street

37-14 36th Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

37-14 36th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6-F · Avail. now

$2,078

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Studio Apartment Available July 1st in LIC!

This unit features hardwood floors and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows which flood the unit with natural light. The kitchen comes equipped with White Quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. The oversized bathroom features both white subway and porcelain tiles with Danze fixtures. With abundant sunlight and open views, this spacious layout is a must-see.

Ideally located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in NYC, LIC is a burgeoning neighborhood known for its vibrant mix of residents, businesses, and landmark spots. LIC has a strong art presence with many galleries and TV/movie studios including MoMA PS1. The M and R trains are also conveniently located right at your front door, making a commute to Manhattan only two quick stops away. Thanks to its diverse entertainment and dining options, as well as its gorgeous waterfront line, LIC is a top-choice neighborhood that never lacks excitement.

Main entrance for this building 37-26 36th st.

-All photos are for illustrative purposes only showcasing our model unit.
-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-14 36th Street have any available units?
37-14 36th Street has a unit available for $2,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37-14 36th Street have?
Some of 37-14 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-14 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
37-14 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-14 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 37-14 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 37-14 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 37-14 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 37-14 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37-14 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-14 36th Street have a pool?
No, 37-14 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 37-14 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 37-14 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37-14 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37-14 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37-14 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-14 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
