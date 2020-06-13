34-04 34th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom in Astoria Now Available! 1 Month Free + No Fee



Unit D4 is a beautifully renovated 1 bedroom unit featuring Caesarstone countertops, Dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiles, USB outlets and much more.



34-04 34th Ave offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences designed with an acute attention to detail. Enjoy living in your new home fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details and a timeless monochromatic palate. This boutique classic building is fully equipped with Butterfly MX smart video intercom easily linked to your smart device and accessible remotely. Additional building amenities include a landscaped courtyard with caf style furnishings, bicycle storage, communal laundry room and pet-friendly. Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.



The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless. Conveniently close to the N and W Broadway subway station, minutes away from Manhattan.