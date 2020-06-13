All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

34-04 34th Avenue

34-04 34th Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34-04 34th Avenue, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D-4 · Avail. now

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom in Astoria Now Available! 1 Month Free + No Fee

Unit D4 is a beautifully renovated 1 bedroom unit featuring Caesarstone countertops, Dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiles, USB outlets and much more.

34-04 34th Ave offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences designed with an acute attention to detail. Enjoy living in your new home fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details and a timeless monochromatic palate. This boutique classic building is fully equipped with Butterfly MX smart video intercom easily linked to your smart device and accessible remotely. Additional building amenities include a landscaped courtyard with caf style furnishings, bicycle storage, communal laundry room and pet-friendly. Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.

The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless. Conveniently close to the N and W Broadway subway station, minutes away from Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34-04 34th Avenue have any available units?
34-04 34th Avenue has a unit available for $2,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34-04 34th Avenue have?
Some of 34-04 34th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34-04 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34-04 34th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34-04 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 34-04 34th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue offer parking?
No, 34-04 34th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34-04 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 34-04 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34-04 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34-04 34th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 34-04 34th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 34-04 34th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
