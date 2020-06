Amenities

Located in the heart of Astoria. This mint never lived in 2 bedroom offers exposed brick throughout. Both bedrooms fit a king with extra space for furniture and 2 large windows. Both bedrooms have large closets great for ample storage. The living room is super spacious with 2 windows and brick of its own. Hardwood flooring throughout. An open Galley designer kitchen with stone island counters and Stainless Steel appliances is the perfect space for open dining. Heat & Hot Water is included.Be the first the live in the newly constructed home just off the 30th Avenue cafes, bars, and lounges. Subway is just 3 minutes by foot and only 7 minute commute to Midtown Manhattan. Easy street parking.