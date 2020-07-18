33-23 85th Street

Amenities

This beautiful top-floor, renovated 2-bedroom rental with great light and windows in a historic Jackson Heights townhouse is available now. Featuring pre-war charm, many closets including a walk-in, refinished wood floors, freshly painted walls, high ceilings and a large living/dining area. Contemporary kitchen includes a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. The renovated bathroom features bright white subway tiles and a skylight. Located near the 7 train as well as shopping, restaurants and all services, with easy access to area airports. Heat and hot water is included. Security deposit and good credit required. Available now.