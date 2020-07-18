All apartments in Queens
33-23 85th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

33-23 85th Street

33-23 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

33-23 85th Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
This beautiful top-floor, renovated 2-bedroom rental with great light and windows in a historic Jackson Heights townhouse is available now. Featuring pre-war charm, many closets including a walk-in, refinished wood floors, freshly painted walls, high ceilings and a large living/dining area. Contemporary kitchen includes a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. The renovated bathroom features bright white subway tiles and a skylight. Located near the 7 train as well as shopping, restaurants and all services, with easy access to area airports. Heat and hot water is included. Security deposit and good credit required. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33-23 85th Street have any available units?
33-23 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 33-23 85th Street have?
Some of 33-23 85th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33-23 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
33-23 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33-23 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 33-23 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 33-23 85th Street offer parking?
No, 33-23 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 33-23 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33-23 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33-23 85th Street have a pool?
No, 33-23 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 33-23 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 33-23 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33-23 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33-23 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33-23 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33-23 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
