31-32 31ST ST.

Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-963331st street & Broadway - just a few steps away from the N/W trains Broadway stopBEST LOCATION EVER 31ST STREET AND BROADWAYAvailable April,1st 2020RENT STABILIZED LEASEUnit is facing the train5th floor in a luxurious elevator buildingLaundryBalconyMassive living roomTwo large closetsSeparate kitchenNew appliancesThe best area in Astoria: close to restaurants, bars, shopping, groceries on Broadway and 30th aveOnly half a block to N,W trains-->fast commute to the cityNo pets are allowedMust be qualified and have a good creditCall or Text Local Agents to show you the placeDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @ 917-972-9633 Sterling6218