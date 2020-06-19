All apartments in Queens
31-32 31ST ST.

31-32 31st Street · (917) 972-9633
31-32 31st Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
elevator
walk in closets
recently renovated
elevator
rent controlled
Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-963331st street & Broadway - just a few steps away from the N/W trains Broadway stopBEST LOCATION EVER 31ST STREET AND BROADWAYAvailable April,1st 2020RENT STABILIZED LEASEUnit is facing the train5th floor in a luxurious elevator buildingLaundryBalconyMassive living roomTwo large closetsSeparate kitchenNew appliancesThe best area in Astoria: close to restaurants, bars, shopping, groceries on Broadway and 30th aveOnly half a block to N,W trains-->fast commute to the cityNo pets are allowedMust be qualified and have a good creditCall or Text Local Agents to show you the placeDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @ 917-972-9633 Sterling6218

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

31-32 31ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Some of 31-32 31ST ST.'s amenities include recently renovated, rent controlled, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
31-32 31ST ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not offer parking.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not have a pool.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not have accessible units.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 31-32 31ST ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
