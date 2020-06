Amenities

Sunlit second floor one bedroom apartment available June 1st. May be utilized as a two bedroom without a living room. Across from kitchen is a dining area. Tons of closet space. Parquet floors throughout. Located in the rear of the building so you won't be disturbed my foot/vehicle traffic. Centrally located to M/R 46th Street subway station, supermarket, laundromat and restaurants.

No Pets