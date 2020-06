Amenities

Cozy Renovated Studio in the Heart of Astoria!The apartment is conveniently located just a 5 min walk to N/W Astoria Blvd. Station. Steps to it all; restaurants, shops, bars, parks, gym, etc. Close to other form of public transportation and all major highways. The apartment features;* AC units* 3 Large closets* Laundry in the building* Separate kitchen* Tiled floorsPlease call, text, email to schedule a viewing