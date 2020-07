Amenities

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDGwobpqZ3MWOW! Book fast!!!Looking to have everything you need within your budget?One of a Kind Stunning 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Duplex Apartment!CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORTThree words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.Well-Priced Luxurious 2-Bed Right off Astoria Blvd and 22nd streetAvailable June,1. Apartment will be painted and cleaned for 06/01 move-inLaundry & Rooftop BuildingGreat Area! Close to 30Th Avenue Restaurants, Bars!Newly Renovated Apartment - Dishwasher, Updated Island Kitchen3 Large Closets3rd & 4th Floor In A very nice BuildingGreat area to be in next to Astoria ParkUtilities are paid by prospective tenantsQueen sized bedrooms gets plenty of natural light!Porcelain floorsBedrooms are queen sizedCats are okay. Small dogs are okay up to 20lbs (no more)Must See! You Won'T Regret!Call Neighborhood SpecialistDMITRY 917-972-9644