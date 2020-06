Amenities

Very spacious Studio in a live in super rent stabilized building.Lots of space including 3 very large closets, great natural light, laundry in the building and bike storage.The apartment is located right on 30th Drive only 1 block from all the action on 30th av and steps fromBroadway and 31st Av.Heat and hot water includedOnly cats allowed sorry no dogs,For an easy approval income of at least 40 times the rent (68K) and credit of 700 or higher.Contact Luis for showings 718-678-2570 Sterling5661