Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just Renovated Lovely 1st Floor Apartment. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Brand New Eat In Kitchen & Bath. Coin Operated Laundry in the Basement. Close to All Major Highways and Transportation, Buses, LIRR, & Restaurants. 1 Month Rent Commission For 1 Year Lease And 1.5 Months Rent Commission For 2 Years Lease. 1 Window AC unit provided but will not be replaced if broken. Deck in front can be used with prior permission. Extra security with pet.