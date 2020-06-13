/
great neck estates
228 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Estates, NY📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
11 Gateway Dr
11 Gateway Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
4535 sqft
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3500 sqft
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
5 Elm Street
5 Elm Street, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great Neck Estates Block from Town and Minutes to LLIR. Sunny Hi-Ranch. Open Floor Plan. Wonderful Lower Level. Nice Backyard. Enjoy GN Estates Private Waterfront Park, Tennis and Private Police.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Estates
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
29 Wood Road
29 Wood Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Neck. Newly Renovated High Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Great Neck Featuring Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-Tops In Kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
9 Schenck Avenue
9 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. NO FEE!!! 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath In Prime Location. Polished Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen And Bath. 1 Block From Lirr, Town, Shopping. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. NO FEE! Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Great Neck. Apartment Features Living Room/Dining Room Area; Updated Efficiency Kitchen And Full Bath. Laundry On Premises. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Great Neck Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Great Neck Estates area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
