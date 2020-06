Amenities

Spectacular spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in East Elmhurst. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with updated cabinets, counter and stove. Master bedroom has full bathroom. Clean and ready to move in. Ample closet space. Use of yard is permitted. Driveway parking for $125 per month available. Tenant responsible for utilities. Ideal location. No pets please.