Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

23-28 28th street

23-28 28th Street · (646) 717-1832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-28 28th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available for rent is a huge gut renovated 3 bed 1 and a half bath apartment in prime Astoria queens. This unit features spacious bedrooms that can fit a king sized beds and all have deep closets. Large windows for great light exposure. New hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Premium stainless steel appliances in amazing condition as well as beautiful cabinetry. Located on the first floor of a private house.This unit is conveniently located 3 minutes away from the N/W train located on Ditmars boulevard that can get you you to Midtown Manhattan in 8 minutes. You are also just 1 block away from the hotspot of Ditmars boulevard that has everything from grocery stores, shopping centers, lounges, cafes, markets, laundromats and much more. Finally you are a 5 minute walk from the very popular Astoria Park. This unit will not last long!!To schedule a viewing please call or text Shah at 646-717-1832 or email at salom@bouklisgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-28 28th street have any available units?
23-28 28th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 23-28 28th street have?
Some of 23-28 28th street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-28 28th street currently offering any rent specials?
23-28 28th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-28 28th street pet-friendly?
No, 23-28 28th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 23-28 28th street offer parking?
No, 23-28 28th street does not offer parking.
Does 23-28 28th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-28 28th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-28 28th street have a pool?
No, 23-28 28th street does not have a pool.
Does 23-28 28th street have accessible units?
No, 23-28 28th street does not have accessible units.
Does 23-28 28th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-28 28th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-28 28th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-28 28th street does not have units with air conditioning.
