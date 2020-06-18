23-28 28th street

Amenities

Available for rent is a huge gut renovated 3 bed 1 and a half bath apartment in prime Astoria queens. This unit features spacious bedrooms that can fit a king sized beds and all have deep closets. Large windows for great light exposure. New hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Premium stainless steel appliances in amazing condition as well as beautiful cabinetry. Located on the first floor of a private house.This unit is conveniently located 3 minutes away from the N/W train located on Ditmars boulevard that can get you you to Midtown Manhattan in 8 minutes. You are also just 1 block away from the hotspot of Ditmars boulevard that has everything from grocery stores, shopping centers, lounges, cafes, markets, laundromats and much more. Finally you are a 5 minute walk from the very popular Astoria Park. This unit will not last long!!To schedule a viewing please call or text Shah at 646-717-1832 or email at salom@bouklisgroup.com