Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

- Duplex apt located on 29th Street and Ditmars Blvd.

- Two king size bedrooms and one full size bedroom.

- Two full baths.

- Large eat in kitchen with a dishwasher.

- Laundry room.

- Small room great for an office or walk in closet.

- Private use of the backyard.

- Private parking spot included.

- Heat and hot water included.

- Cat ok. No dogs.

- Available now.,- Three bed / 2 full bath duplex

- Right off of Ditmars Blvd

- Half block from the Ditmars N/W train

- Private yard / parking

- Washer / dryer in unit

- Availale July 1