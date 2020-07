Amenities

air conditioning elevator extra storage

Rarely Available.

Spacious medical suite currently configured as a dental office. This space is adaptable to any medical specialty.



Features: 4 operators with 2 room fully equipped, reception, waiting room, consulting room, bathroom, kitchenette, Lab, ample on-site storage space, central air in the elevator building.



The building is in close proximity to the Penn Station, Q lines, as well as many local eateries and shopping.



An absolute must see.