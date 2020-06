214-32 Waters Edge Drive, #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE WITH CENTRAL AIR CONDITION 3 BR, 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX IN MINT CONDITION WITH DEDICATED 2 PARKING SPOT. BY BAY TERRACE.EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR TRANSPORTATION HIGHWAYS, DIRECT BUSS TO MANHATTAN, LIRR AND FLUSHING: QM2,QM32,Q13,Q28,Q16. POTENTIAL TENANTS PLEASE REQUEST FROM YOUR AGENTS TO DISCLOSE **NYSAR -COVID-19 DISCLOSURE/ BE INFORM ** BEFORE SETTING ANY APPOINTMENTS. Listing brokered by Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc, contact Rosy Chalif at (917)202-2021 or rosy@rosysrealestate.com