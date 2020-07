Amenities

Virtual Tour Available! This Sun- Filled Gracious home features. 4 Massive bedrooms. Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Character and Charm throughout. Eat in Kitchen. Full separate living room with FRENCH DOOR accents. Sun-Beams into every corner of this home with triple southern E/W exposure. Fabulous views of NYC skyline and historic hells gate bridge Great closets! Pre-war character and feel. If space is what you want. This is it! Building features lush tree-lined common garden and laundry.. Location is Superb in the heart of bustling but quiet Ditmars Blvd. Full of life and restaurants. 1 block from the NQ train. Just 15 mins to Manhattan. Contact me 24/7 for a showing today!