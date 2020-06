Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 5 room floor-thru

Can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom

Large sun-drenched eat-in kitchen

Plenty of cabinets

Granite counter

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Plenty of windows throughout

City views

Hardwood floors

Washer & Dryer hook up

Queen & Full-size bedrooms

Double windows for additional soundproofing

Pets allowed on a case by case basis

Guarantors accepted

Nearby Amenities:

Topos bookstore & cafe

Queens public library

Gottscheer Hall Bar

Supermarket

Cafes

Forest Ave M train is one block away

10 minutes walk to the L train

Several bus routes

Available for immediate move-in



Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a viewing



Video Tour/Floorplan/Dimensions/Virtual showings available upon request



Disclaimer: Unit only comes with the washer dryer hook up. Tenant will need to provide their own machines.



,- Completely renovated 5 room floor-thru

- Can be used as a 2 or 3 bedroom

- Large sun drenched eat in kitchen

- Plenty of cabinets

- Granite counter

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Plenty of windows throughout

- City views

- Hardwood floors

- Washer & Dryer hook up

- Queen & Full size bedrooms

- Double windows creating a sound proof experience



Nearby Amenities:

- Topos bookstore & cafe

- Queens public library

- Gottscheer Hall Bar

- Supermarket

- Cafes

- Forest Ave M train is one block away

- 10 minutes walk to the L train

- Several bus routes



Available for Immediate Move in



Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a viewing



**This is a railroad style layout**