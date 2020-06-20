All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

1877 Linden Street

1877 Linden Street · (917) 543-3226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1877 Linden Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
This gorgeous, gut renovated, 2 bedroom is located on the 2nd floor of a lovely 2 story apartment building. The renovated kitchen features all brand new appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, full sized oven and plenty of counter-top space. In addition to the extensive counter space, there is a adjacent breakfast bar / dining room table that can house up to 7 seats. The living room is large and can easily fit a complete living room set. The master bedroom has plenty of space for a king-sized bedroom furniture set. The two large windows face South East. The middle bedroom can fit a full sized bed with furniture.- Pets are welcome, upon approval- Heat and Hot water are included with your rent- Washer/Dryer Hook-up in the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Linden Street have any available units?
1877 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1877 Linden Street have?
Some of 1877 Linden Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 1877 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 1877 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 1877 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
