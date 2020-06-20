1877 Linden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

This gorgeous, gut renovated, 2 bedroom is located on the 2nd floor of a lovely 2 story apartment building. The renovated kitchen features all brand new appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, full sized oven and plenty of counter-top space. In addition to the extensive counter space, there is a adjacent breakfast bar / dining room table that can house up to 7 seats. The living room is large and can easily fit a complete living room set. The master bedroom has plenty of space for a king-sized bedroom furniture set. The two large windows face South East. The middle bedroom can fit a full sized bed with furniture.- Pets are welcome, upon approval- Heat and Hot water are included with your rent- Washer/Dryer Hook-up in the basement