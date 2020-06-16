18-89 Troutman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities game room

If you've ever wanted a gorgeous apartment with enough private space to throw your own rager, this unit is for you. One queen and one full size bedroom, with room for extra furniture, plus a nice large living room and stainless steel kitchen with breakfast island. Beautiful full bathroom with deep soaking bathtub. Central air. Bluetooth speaker system. Video intercom. Hardwood floors. Contemporary fixtures and finishes. Bonus- Enormous finished basement- double the sq footage for the same price, plus a half bathroom- Perfect for parties, a workspace, recording or art studio, game room, etc. Roof access with panoramic city views from below the Freedom Tower and past the Empire State building.



Just a 10 minute walk to the Jefferson L train. 2 blocks to B38 or B57 buses.



Receive a half month free rent on a 2-yr lease.

NO BROKER FEE. Just 1st and security to move in.



Must have excellent credit and 40x the rent in annual income. Guarantors accepted.