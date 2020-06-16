All apartments in Queens
18-89 Troutman St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

18-89 Troutman St

18-89 Troutman Street · (347) 735-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18-89 Troutman Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
If you've ever wanted a gorgeous apartment with enough private space to throw your own rager, this unit is for you. One queen and one full size bedroom, with room for extra furniture, plus a nice large living room and stainless steel kitchen with breakfast island. Beautiful full bathroom with deep soaking bathtub. Central air. Bluetooth speaker system. Video intercom. Hardwood floors. Contemporary fixtures and finishes. Bonus- Enormous finished basement- double the sq footage for the same price, plus a half bathroom- Perfect for parties, a workspace, recording or art studio, game room, etc. Roof access with panoramic city views from below the Freedom Tower and past the Empire State building. 

Just a 10 minute walk to the Jefferson L train. 2 blocks to B38 or B57 buses. 

Receive a half month free rent on a 2-yr lease. 
NO BROKER FEE. Just 1st and security to move in. 

Must have excellent credit and 40x the rent in annual income. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18-89 Troutman St have any available units?
18-89 Troutman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 18-89 Troutman St have?
Some of 18-89 Troutman St's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18-89 Troutman St currently offering any rent specials?
18-89 Troutman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18-89 Troutman St pet-friendly?
No, 18-89 Troutman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 18-89 Troutman St offer parking?
No, 18-89 Troutman St does not offer parking.
Does 18-89 Troutman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18-89 Troutman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18-89 Troutman St have a pool?
No, 18-89 Troutman St does not have a pool.
Does 18-89 Troutman St have accessible units?
No, 18-89 Troutman St does not have accessible units.
Does 18-89 Troutman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18-89 Troutman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18-89 Troutman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18-89 Troutman St has units with air conditioning.
