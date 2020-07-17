All apartments in Queens
1618 Norman Street

1618 Norman Street
Location

1618 Norman Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

This extraordinary apartment features gorgeous, original hardwood floors throughout, a large living room/ garden room that receives wonderful natural light, separate dining room (table in pic can be included), and a large eat-in-kitchen with custom made cabinetry! The spacious full bathroom has been recently renovated, and the sunny bedrooms both have windows and closets! The apartment has a total 5 closets for optimum storage and also come with a garage for additional storage and off street parking! This apartment is a complete gem (the wood work throughout the entire building is beyond stunning!) and will not last long! Sorry, no pets.Heat & Hot Water Included!The apartment is located on the second floor of an immaculately kept 2 family building on a quiet block in Ridgewood! This enclave of the neighborhood has wonderful shopping, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, delis, laundry, gyms, and grocery stores all near by! Easy transportation into the city (under 30 min) via the Halsey L or Seneca M stops!Email, text, or call to view!Move in Ready!Low 1 month Fee!sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Norman Street have any available units?
1618 Norman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1618 Norman Street have?
Some of 1618 Norman Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Norman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Norman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Norman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Norman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1618 Norman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Norman Street offers parking.
Does 1618 Norman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Norman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Norman Street have a pool?
No, 1618 Norman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Norman Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 Norman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Norman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Norman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Norman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Norman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
