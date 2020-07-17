1618 Norman Street

Amenities

This extraordinary apartment features gorgeous, original hardwood floors throughout, a large living room/ garden room that receives wonderful natural light, separate dining room (table in pic can be included), and a large eat-in-kitchen with custom made cabinetry! The spacious full bathroom has been recently renovated, and the sunny bedrooms both have windows and closets! The apartment has a total 5 closets for optimum storage and also come with a garage for additional storage and off street parking! This apartment is a complete gem (the wood work throughout the entire building is beyond stunning!) and will not last long! Sorry, no pets.Heat & Hot Water Included!The apartment is located on the second floor of an immaculately kept 2 family building on a quiet block in Ridgewood! This enclave of the neighborhood has wonderful shopping, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, delis, laundry, gyms, and grocery stores all near by! Easy transportation into the city (under 30 min) via the Halsey L or Seneca M stops!Email, text, or call to view!Move in Ready!Low 1 month Fee!sorry, no pets