Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

No Fee Rental! Welcome To This Spacious Sun Drenched Three Bedroom Two Full Bath Rental Located In The Heart Of Flushing. Fully Updated Eat In Kitchen, Renovated Bathrooms And Balcony. Minutes Away From Transportation And Main Street. Driveway Parking May Be Available. Less Than A Mile To Murray Hill Lirr, Minutes Away From Subway And Buses And Tons Of Restaurants/Shopping. Won't Last Long!!