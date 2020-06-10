All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
11-15 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
11-15 Broadway
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

11-15 Broadway

11-15 Broadway · (212) 794-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11-15 Broadway, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2X · Avail. now

$2,463

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
A Superb oversized one bedroom with approximately 670 Sq Feet!! Secure this home today!!Expansive, Chic Luxury Doorman 1 Bedroom Astoria Home with a fantastic juliet balcony. Stunning and massive one bedroom with double height windows, this unit is flooded with light. Well appointed with stainless steel appliances, and modern chic kitchen and bath renovations which appeal to the most discerning of tastes.This unit has superior and ultra massive open living space with gorgeous dark oak flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting and excellent closet space with your own private Bosch Washer and Dryer. Most units feature their own private outdoor oasis!Located in one of Astoria's newest luxury developments, the apartments at 11-15 Broadway feature spacious living spaces, Washer and Dryer in every home, individual heating and cooling units and premium dark oak flooring.The kitchens are outfitted with Frigidaire Professional Series, Stainless Steel Appliances, Symmons faucets and fixtures, matched with white quartz countertops and custom Brazilian wood cabinetry. All baths have custom quartz vanity, radiant floor heating, and Symmons and Kohler plumbing & fixtures.Residents can take pleasure in sweeping Manhattan views from the two outdoor terraces, as well as the well-manicured rooftop lounge equipped with cabanas and BBQ grills ideal for large-scale entertainment. Tenants only pay for electric. Heat and gas are included.For added convenience, the pet-friendly building features an endless list of amenities including a fitness center, bike storage, on-site parking and a part time attended lobby. Only 20 minutes from Manhattan, Hallet's Cove is in close proximity to grocery stores, the movie theatre and prime Astoria shopping and dining destinations.**This is the actual rental price per month, no additional concessions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11-15 Broadway have any available units?
11-15 Broadway has a unit available for $2,463 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11-15 Broadway have?
Some of 11-15 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-15 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
11-15 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-15 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 11-15 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 11-15 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 11-15 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 11-15 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11-15 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-15 Broadway have a pool?
No, 11-15 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 11-15 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 11-15 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 11-15 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-15 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-15 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-15 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice