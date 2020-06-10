Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby media room

A Superb oversized one bedroom with approximately 670 Sq Feet!! Secure this home today!!Expansive, Chic Luxury Doorman 1 Bedroom Astoria Home with a fantastic juliet balcony. Stunning and massive one bedroom with double height windows, this unit is flooded with light. Well appointed with stainless steel appliances, and modern chic kitchen and bath renovations which appeal to the most discerning of tastes.This unit has superior and ultra massive open living space with gorgeous dark oak flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting and excellent closet space with your own private Bosch Washer and Dryer. Most units feature their own private outdoor oasis!Located in one of Astoria's newest luxury developments, the apartments at 11-15 Broadway feature spacious living spaces, Washer and Dryer in every home, individual heating and cooling units and premium dark oak flooring.The kitchens are outfitted with Frigidaire Professional Series, Stainless Steel Appliances, Symmons faucets and fixtures, matched with white quartz countertops and custom Brazilian wood cabinetry. All baths have custom quartz vanity, radiant floor heating, and Symmons and Kohler plumbing & fixtures.Residents can take pleasure in sweeping Manhattan views from the two outdoor terraces, as well as the well-manicured rooftop lounge equipped with cabanas and BBQ grills ideal for large-scale entertainment. Tenants only pay for electric. Heat and gas are included.For added convenience, the pet-friendly building features an endless list of amenities including a fitness center, bike storage, on-site parking and a part time attended lobby. Only 20 minutes from Manhattan, Hallet's Cove is in close proximity to grocery stores, the movie theatre and prime Astoria shopping and dining destinations.**This is the actual rental price per month, no additional concessions.