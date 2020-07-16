All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

109-33 71st Road

109-33 71st Road · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109-33 71st Road, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This studio is both spacious and functional, with a true alcove. Generous closet space enhances the layout. Polished hardwood parquet flooring and included air conditioner. Located in an elevator building that features part time doorman, live in superintendent, voice intercom and laundry room. Prime neighborhood location: around the corner from the 71st Avenue subway station (E,F,R,M service) for swift and convenient commute into midtown. Just across Queens Boulevard from Austin Street, the celebrated shopping and entertainment hub of Forest Hills. LIRR station is also 2 blocks from apartment. Convenient to both New York Airports. Schedule a showing today! Pictures are of similar unit, some details may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109-33 71st Road have any available units?
109-33 71st Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109-33 71st Road have?
Some of 109-33 71st Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109-33 71st Road currently offering any rent specials?
109-33 71st Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109-33 71st Road pet-friendly?
No, 109-33 71st Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 109-33 71st Road offer parking?
Yes, 109-33 71st Road offers parking.
Does 109-33 71st Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109-33 71st Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109-33 71st Road have a pool?
No, 109-33 71st Road does not have a pool.
Does 109-33 71st Road have accessible units?
No, 109-33 71st Road does not have accessible units.
Does 109-33 71st Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 109-33 71st Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109-33 71st Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109-33 71st Road has units with air conditioning.
