109-33 71st Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

This studio is both spacious and functional, with a true alcove. Generous closet space enhances the layout. Polished hardwood parquet flooring and included air conditioner. Located in an elevator building that features part time doorman, live in superintendent, voice intercom and laundry room. Prime neighborhood location: around the corner from the 71st Avenue subway station (E,F,R,M service) for swift and convenient commute into midtown. Just across Queens Boulevard from Austin Street, the celebrated shopping and entertainment hub of Forest Hills. LIRR station is also 2 blocks from apartment. Convenient to both New York Airports. Schedule a showing today! Pictures are of similar unit, some details may vary.