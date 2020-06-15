66 Allen St

Amenities

Welcome to The Ridley! Virtual tour available upon request.



BASK IN THE HISTORY



Once thought of as the largest retail establishment in the world, Ridley?s Department Store is forever cast into the history of the Lower East Side and has now been fully reimagined into inspired ultra-luxury residences.



The Ridley's cast-iron facade remains, while modern upgrades like Butterly MX virtual doorman, Amazon package hub, and bicycle storage have been added to suit todays on the go inhabitants.



LOFTED LIVING



The Penthouse Residence showcases soaring ceilings, a sprawling full floor layout, and airy sun saturated spaces. Condo level detail and finishes paired with original charming accents create a uniquely luxurious living experience.



With only seven homes at The Ridley, the meticulous approach to the residences can be felt immediately throughout, and the subtle nuances among them make each genuinely unique.



LIVING AREAS



Entering the residences at The Ridley, the light and air overflow into the sprawling spaces accented with original detail, creating a spacious charming home. A rare combination in the Lower East Side.



Features:

? Soaring 12' foot ceilings

? Solid oak hardwood flooring

? Opaque Window Shades In All Rooms

? Blackout Window Shades in Bedrooms

? Landmark cast iron accents

? Blomberg Washer/Dryers in all homes

? California closets

? Luxor Amazon Package Service



KITCHENS



The heart of the home is the kitchen and it is the pinnacle of the residences at The Ridley.



Features:

?Bertazzoni & Bosch appliance package

?Clean Arctic white cabinetry

?Honed negro marquina backsplash

?Custom panel wine refrigerator

?Filtered Water



BATHROOMS



Serenity starts when entering the bathrooms at The Ridley with clean design and cool accents.



Features:

?Polished chrome hardware

?Mosa gloss tile

?Kohler bathtub and vanity

?Toto toilet?



LOWER EAST SIDE LIFESTYLE



The Ridley at 66 Allen is a Lower East Side icon blended beautifully among the other historic buildings that make up this energetic and accessible neighborhood.