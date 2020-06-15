All apartments in New York
Find more places like 66 Allen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
66 Allen St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

66 Allen St

66 Allen Street · (646) 543-7998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

66 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Welcome to The Ridley! Virtual tour available upon request.

BASK IN THE HISTORY

Once thought of as the largest retail establishment in the world, Ridley?s Department Store is forever cast into the history of the Lower East Side and has now been fully reimagined into inspired ultra-luxury residences.

The Ridley's cast-iron facade remains, while modern upgrades like Butterly MX virtual doorman, Amazon package hub, and bicycle storage have been added to suit todays on the go inhabitants.

LOFTED LIVING

The Penthouse Residence showcases soaring ceilings, a sprawling full floor layout, and airy sun saturated spaces. Condo level detail and finishes paired with original charming accents create a uniquely luxurious living experience.

With only seven homes at The Ridley, the meticulous approach to the residences can be felt immediately throughout, and the subtle nuances among them make each genuinely unique.

LIVING AREAS

Entering the residences at The Ridley, the light and air overflow into the sprawling spaces accented with original detail, creating a spacious charming home. A rare combination in the Lower East Side.

Features:
? Soaring 12' foot ceilings
? Solid oak hardwood flooring
? Opaque Window Shades In All Rooms
? Blackout Window Shades in Bedrooms
? Landmark cast iron accents
? Blomberg Washer/Dryers in all homes
? California closets
? Luxor Amazon Package Service

KITCHENS

The heart of the home is the kitchen and it is the pinnacle of the residences at The Ridley.

Features:
?Bertazzoni & Bosch appliance package
?Clean Arctic white cabinetry
?Honed negro marquina backsplash
?Custom panel wine refrigerator
?Filtered Water

BATHROOMS

Serenity starts when entering the bathrooms at The Ridley with clean design and cool accents.

Features:
?Polished chrome hardware
?Mosa gloss tile
?Kohler bathtub and vanity
?Toto toilet?

LOWER EAST SIDE LIFESTYLE

The Ridley at 66 Allen is a Lower East Side icon blended beautifully among the other historic buildings that make up this energetic and accessible neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Allen St have any available units?
66 Allen St has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Allen St have?
Some of 66 Allen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
66 Allen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Allen St pet-friendly?
No, 66 Allen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 66 Allen St offer parking?
No, 66 Allen St does not offer parking.
Does 66 Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Allen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Allen St have a pool?
No, 66 Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 66 Allen St have accessible units?
No, 66 Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Allen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Allen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 66 Allen St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity